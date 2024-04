WELCOME TO THE MOUNTAINEER



Your community weekly newspaper, published in

Rocky Mountain House, Alberta, Canada.

Proudly serving the West Country since 1923.





Former teacher sentenced on

sexual interference charge

By Diane Spoor

Staff Reporter

A former Caroline teacher was sentenced in Red Deer Provincial Court of Justice on Monday, April 9. Tyler Kanten, 44, was charged in October of 2022 after police received a report of the sexual assault of a youth. The assault did not occur at Caroline School and did not involve a student.

